Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

