StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $94.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

