StoneX Group Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,150,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

PPA stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

