StoneX Group Inc. Has $11.95 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

