StoneX Group Inc. Buys 16,847 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

