StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $38.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

