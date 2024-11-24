StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 69,956 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $24,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,064,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

