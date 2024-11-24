Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $208,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

