Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $296.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.48. The company has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.45 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

