StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Whitestone REIT
In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The trade was a 161.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.