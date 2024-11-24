StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The trade was a 161.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

