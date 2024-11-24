Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Inventiva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

IVA stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

