SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) Head to Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Millennium Prime”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $5.76 million 1.23 -$2.05 million ($0.41) -1.65 Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Millennium Prime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRM Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -89.62% -118.58% -94.46% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millennium Prime beats SRM Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

