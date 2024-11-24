Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CAO Boyd C. Johnson Sells 12,373 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 12,373 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $182,749.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 311,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,450.16. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spire Global Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SPIR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

