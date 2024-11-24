SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

