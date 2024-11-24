SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $70.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

