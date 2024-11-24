SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 483465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 315,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 277,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 235,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

