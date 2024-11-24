Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 160 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 235,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $384.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $285.79 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.20 and its 200-day moving average is $349.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

