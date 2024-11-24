Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,032 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

