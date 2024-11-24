Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 540 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $386.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.63. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

