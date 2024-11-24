SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 13,015,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 47,449,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,287 shares of company stock valued at $863,250 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

