Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director Buys $256,170.85 in Stock

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $256,170.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $468,817.96. This represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 6.6 %
NYSE SDHC opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $39.50.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $12,388,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $14,321,000.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
