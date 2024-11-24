Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Director Buys $256,170.85 in Stock

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $256,170.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $468,817.96. This represents a 120.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE SDHC opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDHC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $12,388,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $14,321,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

