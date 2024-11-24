SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in SM Energy by 461.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3,434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

