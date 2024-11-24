SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 356 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $420.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.31 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

