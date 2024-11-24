SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $81.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

