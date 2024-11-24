SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $932,797,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,287 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after buying an additional 692,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $748.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $865.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.65. The company has a market capitalization of $710.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

