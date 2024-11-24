SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,081,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

