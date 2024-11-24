SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 761 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

