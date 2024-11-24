Senvest Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Senvest Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,850,437 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Well worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 1,418.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 7,673.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in American Well by 2,690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 419,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,794 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Well by 28.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 416,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 63.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,833,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,247.04. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $57,183.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,772.49. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,640 shares of company stock worth $173,939 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

