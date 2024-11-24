Seldon Capital LP Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.62 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

