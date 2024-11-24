SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIM. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEIM opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

