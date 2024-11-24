Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 9.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 317,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,124,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 12.2 %

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This represents a 37.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,652,551. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

