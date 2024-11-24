Sardar Biglari Acquires 857 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,849,397.36. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $184.81. The company has a market cap of $469.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $219.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

