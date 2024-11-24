Sanjay Datta Sells 18,619 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,299,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,712,204.68. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $102,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $80,715.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

Upstart Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Upstart from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

