Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
SGCFF stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
