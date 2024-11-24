Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

SGCFF stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Sagicor Financial has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

