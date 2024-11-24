Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,702 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.
About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.