Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,702 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

