Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

J stock opened at $137.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

