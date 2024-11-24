Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $248,335,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 57.2% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,323,000 after buying an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

