Round Hill Asset Management Sells 2,540 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Innospec by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,161.04. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,721.76. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.08. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

