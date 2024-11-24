Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.
Robert Half has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.
Robert Half Price Performance
Shares of RHI opened at $74.64 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RHI
Robert Half Company Profile
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robert Half
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.