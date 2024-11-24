Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Robert Half has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of RHI opened at $74.64 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

