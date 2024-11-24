RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $356,134.48 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $356,134.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,220.82. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $76,818.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in RingCentral by 125.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

