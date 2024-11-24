Richard Kent Bennett Sells 22,885 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $960,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,603,823.76. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00.

NYSE TOST opened at $42.74 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -328.77, a PEG ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Toast by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

