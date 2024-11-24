Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 10054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reservoir Media by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

