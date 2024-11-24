Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,536. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $14,199,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 60,330 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

