Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.03.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

