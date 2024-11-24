Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

