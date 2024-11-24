Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $190.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.