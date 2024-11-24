Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 80.2% during the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 99,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 64.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

