Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Watsco by 30.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 27.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $554.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.33 and a twelve month high of $555.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.16.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

