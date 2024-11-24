Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

