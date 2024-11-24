Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 87.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $121.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

